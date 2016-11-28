BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp
* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. announces third quarter results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Qtrly rental revenue was about $1.8 million or a 9% decline over $2.0 million reported at Sept 30, 2015
* Qtrly FFO loss per share was $0.02 and affo loss per share was $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.