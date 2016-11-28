BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire Audi and Volkswagen dealership property in montreal for $14.3 million
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says addition of property is expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO on a per unit basis
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says intends to satisfy purchase price through draws on existing credit facilities and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.