BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Urbanfund Corp
* Urbanfund Corp. announces entering binding letter of intent to form a new joint venture to acquire 50% interest in industrial complex
* Urbanfund Corp says complex is comprised of 2 industrial buildings, aggregating 64,000 square feet, under contract for a purchase price of $5.315 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.