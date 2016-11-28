BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Assured Guaranty Ltd
* New york insurance regulator approves assured guaranty municipal corp. Plan to repurchase shares valued at $300 million from assured guaranty municipal holdings inc.
* Assured guaranty municipal corp - under plan, agm will repurchase shares from assured guaranty municipal holdings
* Assured guaranty municipal corp - agl will use these funds predominantly to repurchase its publicly traded common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.