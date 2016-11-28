BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
* Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. secures $75 million loan facility
* Sorrento Therapeutics-Entered into loan,security agreement with Hercules Capital for term loan of up to $75.0 million subject to funding in three tranches
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - Funding includes a first tranche of $50.0 million, second tranche of up to $10.0 million, third tranche of upto $15 million
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc- Term loan will mature on December 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.