BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc
* Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. prices common stock offering
* Priced an underwritten public offering of 3.0 million shares of common stock to public
* Expects gross aggregate proceeds of this offering, before expenses, of approximately $210.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):