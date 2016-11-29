BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Bank Of Nova Scotia :
* Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view c$1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share c$1.57
* Qtrly adjusted eps rose to $6.00
* Bank of nova scotia - qtrly roe of 14.7%, compared to 14.2%
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $550 million, down $1 million
* Bank of nova scotia - Q4 total revenue $6,751 million versus $6,125 million last year
* Bank of nova scotia - qtrly net interest income $3,653 million versus $3,371 million
* Bank of nova scotia - basel III all-in common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio as at october 31, 2016 was 11.0%
* Q4 revenue view c$6.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
