Nov 29 Bank Of Nova Scotia :

* Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share view c$1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share c$1.57

* Qtrly adjusted eps rose to $6.00

* Bank of nova scotia - qtrly roe of 14.7%, compared to 14.2%

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $550 million, down $1 million

* Bank of nova scotia - Q4 total revenue $6,751 million versus $6,125 million last year

* Bank of nova scotia - qtrly net interest income $3,653 million versus $3,371 million

* Bank of nova scotia - basel III all-in common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio as at october 31, 2016 was 11.0%

* Q4 revenue view c$6.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S