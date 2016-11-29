BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Kkr & Co Lp :
* KKR acquires Arle's stake in Hilding Anders
* KKR & Co Lp - no financial terms were disclosed
* KKR & Co Lp - no financial terms were disclosed
* Following transaction, KKR will become majority shareholder in hilding anders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):