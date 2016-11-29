Nov 29 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp :
* Booz Allen Hamilton agrees to acquire digital service
business aquilent
* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - deal for $250 million
* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - deal for $250 million
* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - for remainder of booz allen's
fiscal year 2017, transaction is expected to add approximately
$30 million to $35 million of revenue
* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - Aquilent will be Laurel, MD hub
of Booz Allen's digital business
* Booz Allen Hamilton - deal expected to be accretive to
Booz Allen earnings and to add to operating margin in fiscal
year 2018.
* Booz Allen Hamilton - after deal, EGOV Holdings Inc. Will
be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Booz Allen Hamilton
* Booz Allen Hamilton - Booz Allen Hamilton announced it has
entered into agreement to acquire digital services firm EGOV
Holdings Inc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: