Nov 29 Renesola Ltd :
* Renesola announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q4 revenue $220 million to $240 million
* Q3 revenue fell 25.2 percent to $187 million
* "anticipate solar industry headwinds to continue into
2017"
* Renesola ltd - during Q3, total external module shipments
were 191.2 MW, down 32.3 pct from Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly gross margin of 10.1pct compared with 16.1pct in Q3
2015
* Renesola Ltd qtrly total wafer shipments were 290.5 mw,
down 31.4pct from Q2 of 2016 and down 15.0pct from Q3 of 2015
* Qtrly loss per ads $0.20
* Qtrly loss per ads were $0.20, compared to earnings per
ads $0.05 in Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly foreign exchange loss of $3.3 million, partially
offset by gains on derivatives of $0.3 million
* Renesola - in quarter, reduction in shipments reflected
softened demand in domestic market
* Renesola Ltd - Q4 outlook reflects reduced shipments due
to weak domestic demand, high polysilicon prices, and declining
wafer prices
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: