Nov 29 Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Biondvax phase 2b trial preliminary safety results: the
universal flu vaccine candidate is safe and well tolerated
* Biondvax phase 2b trial preliminary safety results: the
universal flu vaccine candidate is safe and well tolerated
* Biondvax Pharma - Co's European consortium partners are
continuing humoral, cellular immune response analysis, with
results expected in coming months
* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals - under phase 2b m-001 trial,
only 3 moderate adverse events were considered to be possibly or
probably related to treatment
* Under phase 2b m-001 trial, no related severe adverse
events were reported
* Biondvax Pharma-data phase 2b trial is still blinded,
distribution of AE's between participants who completed study in
control, experimental groups is unknown
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: