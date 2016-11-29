BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Sprott Resource Corp :
* Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources announce proposed business combination and concurrent $15 million private placement
* Holders of common shares of SRC would receive 3.0 ADI common shares per common share of SRC
* Under arrangement, SRC would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADI
* Board of Directors of SRH will include current members of Board of Directors of SRC
* Subsequent to completion of arrangement, SRH intends to transition from a private equity firm to a diversified holding company
* Transaction is immediately accretive to NAV per ADI common share
* ADI will retain ownership of existing interest in Lac Otelnuk Project
* SRC, ADI expect private placements will be priced at a premium of about 50% to November 28, 2016 closing price of SRC common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):