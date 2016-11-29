Nov 29 Cherokee Inc
* Cherokee Inc announces entry into Hi-Tec acquisition
documents and pricing of public offering of common stock
* Cherokee Inc - deal for an aggregate cash purchase price
of approximately $95.8 million on a cash-free debt-free basis
* Cherokee Inc - has priced an underwritten public offering
of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a public offering
price of $9.50 per share
* Expect that purchase price for Hi-Tec intellectual
property assets to be retained by Cherokee will be approximately
$62.0 million
* Cherokee Inc - expects to use net proceeds from offering
to fund a portion of hi-tec acquisition
* Cherokee - to fund a portion of purchase price, co entered
into a commitment letter for a new $50 million credit facility
with Cerberus Business Finance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: