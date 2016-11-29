BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Fidus Investment Corp -
* Fidus Investment Corporation prices public offering of common stock
* Has priced a public offering of 2.8 million shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering
* Public offering price was set at $16.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):