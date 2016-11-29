Nov 29 Carmanah Technologies Corp
* Carmanah to acquire ekta branded products and contracts
from cybernetica as
* Carmanah technologies corp - purchase price will be
eur1.35 million
* Carmanah technologies corp - purchase price will be paid
by way of eur1 million in cash on closing and eur0.35 million on
first anniversary of closing
* Carmanah technologies - carmanah, through a wholly owned
estonian subsidiary, will acquire intellectual property rights
to all ekta products
* Carmanah technologies - management control of new estonian
subsidiary will be effected by management of co's other marine
business, sabik marine oy
