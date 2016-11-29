Nov 29 Clearwater Paper Corp :
* Clearwater Paper to close Oklahoma City tissue converting
facility and restructure Neenah Mill
* All of facility's 131 employees will be impacted
* Clearwater Paper intends to run its Oklahoma City facility
until its permanent closure on March 31, 2017
* Clearwater Paper's Neenah location will permanently shut
down two of company's highest-cost tissue machines
* Expects total impact of non-recurring exit related costs
to be about $13 to $16 million
* Says 3 remaining tissue machines will continue to
manufacture an array of private label and away-from-home tissue
products
* Permanent shut down of two of company's highest-cost
tissue machines to affect approximately 85 of facility's about
400 employees
* Cost savings benefits resulting from facility
consolidation are expected to be $10 million on annual basis,
with $7 to $9 million in 2017
* Permanent shut down of two of company's highest-cost
tissue machines to remove total production capacity of 32,000
tons beginning December 31
* $4 million to $6 million of non-recurring exit related
cost expected to be incurred this year with remainder in 2017
