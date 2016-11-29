BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Nov 29 Elbit Imaging Ltd :
* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India
* Local investor agreed to extend long stop date regarding agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India from Nov 30, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017
* All other terms and conditions of agreement to sell its Kochi project shall remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: