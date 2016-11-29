Nov 29 Sherritt International Corp
* Sherritt's Moa joint venture provides production update
* Sherritt - finished nickel production for year now
expected to be in range of 32,500 - 33,000 tonnes compared to
original guidance of 33,500 - 34,500 tonnes
* Sherritt International Corp says finished cobalt
production is expected to be unchanged for FY
* Sherritt International Corp says Timing of more permanent
repairs to or replacement of municipal bridge is not yet known
* Sherritt International - plant operations have resumed;
transport to, from port is affected by longer travel times,
necessity to carry lighter loads
