* Evolent health, inc. Announces proposed offering of $110
million of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Evolent health inc says intends to offer $110 million
aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Evolent health inc - intends to loan net proceeds from
this offering to subsidiary through which its operations are
conducted, evolent health llc
* Evolent health inc- interest on notes will be payable
semiannually in arrears on june 1 and december 1 of each year,
beginning on june 1, 2017
* Evolent health inc- notes will mature on december 1, 2021
