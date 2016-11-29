Nov 29 Evolent Health Inc

* Evolent health, inc. Announces proposed offering of $110 million of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Evolent health inc says intends to offer $110 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Evolent health inc - intends to loan net proceeds from this offering to subsidiary through which its operations are conducted, evolent health llc

* Evolent health inc- interest on notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on june 1 and december 1 of each year, beginning on june 1, 2017

* Evolent health inc- notes will mature on december 1, 2021

* Evolent health inc says intends to loan net proceeds from offering to subsidiary through which operations are conducted, evolent health llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: