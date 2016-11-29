Nov 29 Agility Health Inc

* Agility health reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Agility health inc says revenue for first three quarters of 2016 grew to $47.8 million from $47.0 million for comparable period in 2015

* Qtrly revenue $16 million versus $15.5 million