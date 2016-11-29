BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Nov 29 Arch Capital Group Ltd
* Announces $950 million public offering of senior notes
* Says pricing of an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.011% senior notes due 2026
* Pricing of an offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.031% senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: