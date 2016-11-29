Nov 29 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
* Advanced Drainage Systems to restate prior period
financial statements
* Restated financial information will include consolidated
statements for annual periods ended March 31, 2016, 2015, 2014
* Due to nature of adjustments, co does not anticipate that
restatement will impact revenue or adjusted EBITDA
* Restated financial information will also include selected
annual financial information for annual periods ended 2013, 2012
* Restated information will also include associated
consolidated financial statements for quarterly periods for
fiscal years 2016, 2015
