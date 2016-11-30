Nov 29 Euronet Worldwide Inc

* Euronet Worldwide updates fourth quarter 2016 guidance due to cash supply shortage in india and changes in foreign currency exchange rates

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.98 to $1.00

* Euronet Worldwide - currently expects impact from cash shortage in India to be short-term; business in India will return to normal by beginning of 2017

* Says Indian demonetization, foreign currencies weakening will adversely impact its Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share