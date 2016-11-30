Nov 30 Titan Machinery Inc

* Announces results for fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $332.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $305.1 million

* Adjusted diluted loss per share in second half of fiscal 2017 is expected to be less than loss in first half of year

* On track to exceed inventory reduction goal by 25 pct, to end FY 2017 with total reduction for year of $125 million in equipment inventory

"We remain optimistic about long-term agriculture trends"