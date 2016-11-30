Nov 30 American Eagle Outfitters Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.41
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.39
* American Eagle Outfitters delivers third quarter record
revenue and EPS growth comparable sales increase 2% and EPS
rises to $0.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $941 million versus I/B/E/S view $940.9 million
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - continue to expect fiscal
2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $160 million
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - providing Q4 eps guidance
of $0.37 to $0.39 based on comparable sales in range of flat to
a low single digit increase
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - total merchandise
inventories at end of Q3 increased 3% to $493 million, with
ending units down 5%
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - "Holiday season is off to
a solid start"
* American Eagle Outfitters-Q4 2016 ending inventory at cost
expected to be up in high-single digits, with units expected to
be down in mid-single digits
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc qtrly consolidated
comparable sales increased 2%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
