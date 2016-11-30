Nov 30 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac November 2016 outlook
* Expect long-term rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to
end 2017 just above 4 percent
* Economy should do "modestly" better in 2017, posting 1.9
percent year-over-year growth annualized
* Forecasting house prices will grow at a 4.7 percent annual
rate in 2017
* Total home sales will decline about 220,000 units from
2016 to 2017
* "Much like in 2013, we expect housing markets to respond
negatively to higher mortgage rates"
* Expect unemployment rate to decline slightly over next
year-and-a-half, ending 2017 at 4.7 percent
