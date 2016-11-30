Nov 30 Virginia Hills Oil Corp
* Virginia Hills Oil Corp announces third quarter of 2016
results and general operation update
* "At end of Q3 and into beginning of Q4 of 2016,oil and gas
industry was affected by extremely wet surface conditions in
Alberta"
* Anticipating 2016 exit volumes to range from 1,325 boe/d
(97% light oil and ngls) to 1,400 boe/d (97% light oil and ngls)
* Additional 100 bbl/d of light oil water flood production
previously scheduled to be online in Q4 2016 to be brought on
line in Q1 2017
* Virginia Hills Oil Corp quarterly loss per share $1.46
* Quarterly petroleum and natural gas sales C$6.3 million
versus C$8.3 million
