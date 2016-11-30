Nov 30 Blackline Inc
* Blackline announces third quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.16
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.11 to $0.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $32.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.42 to $0.45
* FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in range of $120.8
million to $121.8 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $119.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
* Fy 2016 total non-gaap revenue is expected to be in range
of $121.5 million to $122.5 million
