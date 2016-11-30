Nov 30 Guess Inc
* Guess Inc reports third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $536.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $548.9
million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Americas retail comp sales including e-commerce
decreased 4.9% in U.S. dollars and 4.8% in constant currency
* Sees Q4 operating margin is expected to be between 7.5%
and 9.5% and includes roughly 30 basis points of currency
headwind
* Currency headwinds are expected to negatively impact
consolidated revenue growth by approximately 0.5% in Q4
* Sees Q4 consolidated net revenue are expected to increase
between 3.5% and 7.5% in U.S. dollars
* Q4 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range
of $0.40 to $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $724.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
