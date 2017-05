Nov 30 Semtech Corp

* Semtech announces third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.17

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 earnings per diluted share are expected to be in range of $0.13 to $0.17

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in range of $0.33 to $0.37

* Q4 net sales are expected to be in range of $133.2 million to $141.2 million

* Qtrly net sales $137.2 million versus $115.8 million