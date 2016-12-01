Dec 1 Memorial Production Partners LP -

* Memorial Production Partners LP enters into forbearance agreement with noteholders and receives extension of waiver under credit facility

* Agreement with certain shareholders who hold 51.7% of partnership's 7.625% senior notes due 2021

* Agreement with certain shareholders who hold 69% of partnership's 6.875% senior notes due 2022

* Forbearance agreement extends through December 7, 2016

* Operations are continuing as normal across memp's asset base

* Reached agreement with lenders under its revolving credit facility to extend through Dec 16 previously granted waiver