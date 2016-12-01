Dec 1 Donaldson Company Inc
* Donaldson Company reports fiscal 2017 first quarter
earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 sales $553 million versus i/b/e/s view $535.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.43
* Donaldson Company Inc - Remain on track to achieve
full-year sales and adjusted profit targets that we laid out
last quarter
* Donaldson Company Inc - During Q1, recognized pre-tax
charges related to restructuring actions of $7.5 million
* Donaldson Company - During Q1 , recognized pre-tax charges
related to independent investigation into gas turbine systems
business of $2.6 million
* Donaldson Company Inc - Donaldson reaffirms its prior
full-year sales guidance for fiscal 2017
* Donaldson Company Inc - During fiscal 2017, company
expects to repurchase between 2 percent and 3 percent of its
outstanding shares
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.66
* Sees FY 2017 total sales between a 2 percent decline and a
2 percent increase compared with 2016
