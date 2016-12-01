Dec 1 Fuelcell Energy Inc
* Fuelcell Energy provides business update
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $107 million to $109 million
* Total of 96 positions, or approximately 17 percent of
global workforce, was impacted
* Workforce reduced at both North American production
facility in Torrington, Connecticut, corporate offices in
Danbury,remote locations
* Company is implementing other measures to reduce operating
costs by at least $6 million on an annualized basis
* Personnel-related restructuring charge of about $3 million
will be incurred in fiscal 2017
* Production rate reduced to 25 mw annually, from 50 mw
annually, in order to position for delays in anticipated order
flow
* Contracted backlog as of October 31, 2016 totaled in
excess of $400 million
* Production rate has been reduced to 25 megawatts annually;
production level is anticipated to be temporary
