Dec 1 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento's TNK Therapeutics provides progress update for
its anti-cd38 and cd123 car-t programs for treatment of
hematological malignancies
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - IND filings are planned for h1
2017, with initiation of phase 1 clinical studies expected in h2
2017
* Sorrento Therapeutics - anti-cd38 car-t cells have showed
specific activation through car resulting in production of
cytokines and car-t proliferation
* Anti-Cd123 car-t program is in development for treatment
of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
* Sorrento Therapeutics - first-in-human studies for the
car-t programs being developed to commence shortly after first
half of 2017
