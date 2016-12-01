Dec 1 Cellectar Biosciences Inc :
* Cellectar Biosciences announces results from the first two
cohorts of its CLR 131 phase 1 trial: demonstrates excellent
efficacy, overall survival benefit, and progression free
survival similar to or better than recently approved therapies
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - cohort 1 and cohort 2 patients
have demonstrated post treatment median survival of 11.9 months
and 4.9 months, respectively
* Cellectar Biosciences - median survival for all evaluable
patients in both cohorts continues to increase, to be followed
to determine overall survival benefit
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - currently, median overall
survival (mos) for each cohort is not yet evaluable
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - company is currently enrolling
patients into study's third cohort at a single 25 mci/m(2) dose
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - plans to provide additional
data update from study's third cohort at a single 25 mci/m(2)
dose, in first half of 2017
