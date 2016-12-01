Dec 1 Palatin Technologies Inc

* Palatin Technologies announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants

* Palatin Technologies - announced pricing of underwritten public offering of 25.4 million shares of stock, warrants to purchase 12.7 million shares of common stock

* Shares of common stock and warrants will be offered as Series A units and will be priced at $0.65 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: