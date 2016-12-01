MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 Ring Energy Inc :
* Ring Energy, Inc. Releases update on three well horizontal drilling program
* Ring Energy Inc - sees preliminary capital expenditure budget for 2017 of approximately $70 million
* Ring Energy Inc - funding for 2017 capex budget will come from existing cash flow from operations and company's $60 million senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.