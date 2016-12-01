Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Big Rock Brewery Inc :
* Big Rock Brewery Inc. announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
* Says Barbara Feit appointed interim CEO
* Big Rock Brewery Inc - Tracie Noble has been appointed as interim chief financial officer effective December 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".