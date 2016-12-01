Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Inc
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $2.08 to $2.13
* Sees q4 2016 sales $1.516 billion to $1.541 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ulta beauty announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.40
* Q3 same store sales rose 16.7 percent
* Q3 sales $1.131 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.11 billion
* Company raises guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Sees fiscal 2016 comparable sales growth of approximately 13% to 15%
* Expects to incur capital expenditures in $390 million range in fiscal 2016
* Plans to deliver earnings per share growth in high twenties percentage range in fiscal 2016
* Plans to increase total sales in low twenties percentage range in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".