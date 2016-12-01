Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Zumiez Inc
* Zumiez Inc. announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comparable sales for thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2016 increased 4.0%
* Zumiez - Q4 net sales are projected to be in range of $258 to $263 million resulting in net income per diluted share of approximately $0.60 to $0.66
* Zumiez Inc- Anticipated comparable sales range of 3% to 5% for Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Total net sales for Q3 ended October 29, 2016 increased 8.4% to $221.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $259.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".