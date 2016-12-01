Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Ambarella Inc
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84
* Ambarella, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11
* Q3 revenue $100.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 revenue is expected to be between $84.0 million and $87.0 million
* Ambarella Inc says gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 64.0% and 65.5% for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".