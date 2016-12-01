Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
* Smith & wesson holding corporation reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68
* Q2 sales $233.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $227.6 million
* Smith & wesson holding corp - increases full year fiscal 2017 financial guidance
* Smith & wesson holding corp - sees fy 2017 gaap income per share $2.11 to $2.16
* Sees fy sales of $920 million to $930 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $910.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Smith & wesson holding corp - sees fy 2017 non-gaap income per share $ 2.42 to $ 2.47
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $910.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".