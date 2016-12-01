Dec 1 Gap Inc

* Gap inc. Reports november sales results

* November sales $1.53 billion versus $1.57 billion

* Gap inc - comparable sales for november 2016 were down 1 percent versus an 8 percent decrease last year

* Gap-Estimated fire, which occurred in a building in new york, negatively impacted november 2016 comparable sales by approximately 3 percentage points

* Gap inc - noted that majority of fire-related negative impact to comparable sales during q4 of fiscal year 2016 occurred in november

* Gap inc - "while november traffic trends remained challenging, we are encouraged that performance improved in back half of month" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: