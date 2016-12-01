Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Culp Inc
* Culp announces results for second quarter fiscal 2017
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 sales $75.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $77.9 million
* Culp inc says pre-tax income for q3 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be in range of $6.7 million to $7.3 million
* Culp inc says projection for q3 fiscal 2017 is for overall sales to be flat to slightly lower than previous year's q3
* Culp inc says board of directors approved a 14 percent increase in company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.07 to $0.08 per share
* Culp inc says full year, capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are projected to be approximately $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".