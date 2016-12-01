Dec 1 Hoegh Lng Partners Lp

* Hoegh lng partners lp agrees to acquire a 51% interest in the fsru höegh grace

* Hoegh lng partners lp - purchase price for acquisition will be $188.7 million

* Hoegh lng partners lp - hmlp has option to purchase remaining ownership interest in grace holding

* Hoegh lng partners lp - intends to recommend that board consider an increase in hmlp's quarterly cash distribution of approximately 4% to 5%