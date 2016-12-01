Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc
* Protalix biotherapeutics announces private note exchanges and private placement of secured convertible notes due 2021
* Protalix biotherapeutics says entered into definitive exchange agreement to exchange $54.1 million of outstanding 4.50% senior convertible notes due 2018
* Protalix biotherapeutics inc says exchange agrrement for $40.2 million principal amount of newly issued 7.50% senior secured convertible notes due 2021
* Protalix biotherapeutics inc says exchange agrrement for approximately 23.8 million shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share
* Protalix biotherapeutics-entered into definitive note purchase agreement with commitments to issue, sell $22.5 million principal amount of notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".