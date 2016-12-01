Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Dec 1 Sunset Cove Mining Inc
* Sunset cove mining announces name and ticker change and website update
* Sunset cove mining inc says filed notice of alteration effecting its name change to manganese x energy corp.
* Sunset cove mining inc says expects shares will commence trading on tsx venture exchange under "mn" upon opening of markets on dec 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".