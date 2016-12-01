Dec 1 Hnz Group Inc.

* HNZ Group announces joint venture in Australia to support new INPEX offshore oil and gas contract

* HNZ Group Inc says contract will commence on or before april 1, 2017 with a base term of five years, plus two, two-year option periods

* HNZ Group Inc says joint venture will supply up to four Sikorsky S-92 heavy helicopters