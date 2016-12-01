Dec 1 HudBay Minerals Inc

* HudBay announces pricing for $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes

* HudBay Minerals says priced its offering a series of 7.625% senior notes due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of $600 million

* HudBay Minerals says priced offering a series of 7.250% senior notes due 2023 in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million