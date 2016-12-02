BRIEF-Telemedycyna Polska Q1 net result turns to profit of 117,598 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 117,598 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 125,213 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 1 Theranos Inc
* Adds Silicon Valley executive to board of directors
* Daniel Warmenhoven has been appointed to Theranos board of directors
* Says Warmenhoven replaces retiring director Riley Bechtel effective immediately
* Says will retire its board of counselors structure as part of an ongoing evolution and consolidation of co's corporate advisory framework Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 117,598 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 125,213 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Inventiva announces positive results of 12 month primate toxicity study with IVA337